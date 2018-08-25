Athletes run during the men's marathon at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Elhassan Elabbassi of Bahrain (L) and Hiroto Inoue of Japan (R) run during the men's marathon at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Kim Jaehoon of South Korea cools off during the men's marathon at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Athletes Hiroto Inoue (L) of Japan, Ri Kang Bom (C) of North Korea and Bujie Duo (R) of China, run during the men's marathon at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Japan's Hiroto Inoue won the men's marathon at the 2018 Asian Games in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Saturday.

Inoue crossed the finish line of the 26-mile (42 kilometers) course in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 22 seconds.