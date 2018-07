Japan's Kento Momota poses for photographers after winning the men's singles final against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen at the Indonesia Open BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Japan's Kento Momota in action during the men's singles final against Denmark's Victor Axelsen at the Indonesia Open BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO