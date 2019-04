Naomi Osaka of Japan speaks during a press conference at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 27, 2019. Naomi Osaka withdrew from the tournament due to an abdominal injury ahead of her semifinal match against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her quarterfinal match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Naomi Osaka of Japan speaks during a press conference at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 27, 2019, after withdrawing from the tournament ahead of her semifinal match due to an abdominal injury. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Japanese world No. 1 Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix clay-court event ahead of her semi-final match here Saturday against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.

Osaka, who climbed to the top of her sport on the strength of back-to-back Grand Slam titles at the 2018 US Open and January's Australian Open, was forced to pull out of this Roland Garros tune-up due to what she described as an abdominal strain.