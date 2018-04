Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez returns the ball to Japan's Kei Nishikori during their second round match at the Barcelona Open in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, on April 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Two-time champion Kei Nishikori of Japan on Wednesday pulled out of the Barcelona Open second round due to a physical problem against Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

The world No. 22 Nishikori lost the first set 3-6, at which point he decided to withdraw from the match against Garcia-Lopez.