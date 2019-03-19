Tsunekazu Takeda (L), President of Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC), is seen at the start of a JOC board meeting in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tsunekazu Takeda (C), president of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC), talks to journalists after expressing his resignation at a JOC board meeting in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tsunekazu Takeda (L), president of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC), listens to a journalist's question after expressing his resignation at a JOC board meeting in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The president of the Japanese Olympic Committee said he would step down, two months after French authorities said they were investigating whether he sanctioned bribes to help Tokyo win the 2020 Olympic Games, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Tsunekazu Takeda, who has been JOC president since 2001, reiterated on Tuesday that he had done nothing wrong, following a meeting of the committee at which he said he wouldn't seek re-election when his current term ends in June.