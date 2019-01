Tsunekazu Takeda, President of Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC), speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, 15 January 2019. Takeda faces French authorities' investigation for suspected corruption related to winning bid of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tsunekazu Takeda, President of Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC), speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, 15 January 2019. Takeda faces French authorities' investigation for suspected corruption related to winning bid of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tsunekazu Takeda, President of Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC), bows at the start of a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, 15 January 2019. Takeda faces French authorities' investigation for suspected corruption related to winning bid of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tsunekazu Takeda, President of Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC), speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, 15 January 2019. Takeda faces French authorities' investigation for suspected corruption related to winning bid of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The President of the Japan Olympic Committee on Tuesday denied bribery allegations in Tokyo's bid for the 2020 Olympic Games following France's investigation into the case.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Tsunekazu Takeda, denied the charges filed against him by the French prosecution for active corruption for allegedly purchasing votes that led to Tokyo's successful bidding in 2013 beating Madrid and Istanbul.