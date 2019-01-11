Tsunekazu Takeda, IOC Member and President of the Japanese Olympic Committee, speaks during a delegation formation ceremony for the Sochi Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 20, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/KIYOSHI OTA

The Japanese Olympic Committee head has been placed under investigation by French authorities into alleged bribes supposedly paid to African International Olympic Committee members to support the Japanese bid for the 2020 Olympics Games, French judicial sources told EFE Friday.

Tsunekazu Takeda, considered to be the mastermind of the Japanese capital bid that prevailed over Spanish and Turkish bids in the 2013 vote, was interrogated in Dec. 2018 by a French judge who has been investigating alleged irregularities over the past three years, the sources added.