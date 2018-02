Nana Takagi of Japan (C) in action the Women's Speed Skating Mass Start final at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Nana Takagi of Japan leads the pack during the Women's Speed Skating Mass Start semi final at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Nana Takagi of Japan celebrates winning the Women's Speed Skating Mass Start final at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Japan's Nana Takagi on Saturday won the women's speed skating mass start event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, taking home her second gold medal of the games.

Takagi, a women's team pursuit speed skating gold medalist, crossed the finish line with 60 points, ahead of Kim Bo-Reum from South Korea, who won 40 points.