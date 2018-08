Yoshitaku Nagasako of Japan in action during the men's cycling BMX final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

(L-R) Silver medalist Gusti Saputra of Indonesia, gold medalist Yoshitaku Nagasako of Japan and bronze medalist Daniel Caluag of the Philippines pose for photographs during the awarding ceremony of the men's cycling BMX final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

(L-R) Daniel Caluag of the Philippines, Gusti Saputra of Indonesia and Yoshitaku Nagasako of Japan in action during the men's cycling BMX final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG