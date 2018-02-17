Gold medal winner Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan (R) and silver medal winner Uno Shoma of Japan congratulate each other after competing in the Free Skating of the Figure Skating Men's Single competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Supporters of figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan react from the stands after the Free Skating of the Figure Skating Men's Single competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Gold medal winner Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan celebrates during the ceremony after competing in the Free Skating of the Figure Skating Men's Single competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Gold medal winner Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan (L) celebrates next to coach Brian Orser of Canada (2-L) during the venue ceremony after competing in the Free Skating of the Figure Skating Men's Single competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Gold medal winner Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan (C) celebrates on the podium with silver medal winner Uno Shoma of Japan (R) and bronze medal winner Javier Fernandez of Spain (R) during the venue ceremony after competing in the Free Skating of the Figure Skating Men's Single competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan in action during the Free Skating of the Figure Skating Men's Single competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan in action during the Free Skating of the Figure Skating Men's Single competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Gold medal winner Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan gestures the V sign as he celebrates with the Japanese flag during the venue ceremony after competing in the Free Skating of the Figure Skating Men's Single competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu Saturday defended his gold and Olympic title at the Ice Pavilion of Gangneung in figure skating, with a total of 317.85 points.

Four years ago at the Sochi Games in Russia, Hanyu won his first Winter Olympic title.