Kosuke Hagino of Japan waves after competing in the Men's 400m Individual Medley Heats at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Gold medalist Daiya Seto of Japan competes in the men'Äôs 400m Individual Medley Final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Gold medalist Daiya Seto of Japan competes in the in the men'Äôs 400m Individual Medley Final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Japan registered a one-two on the podium for the men’s 400m individual medley swimming event at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia on Wednesday.

Daiya Seto took gold with a time of 4:08.79, over a second and a half faster than his compatriot Kosuke Hagino, who finished in 4:10.30.