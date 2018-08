(L-R) Silver medalist Kaya Isa of Japan, gold medalist Margielyn Didal of the Philippines and bronze medalist Bunga Nyimas of Indonesia pose for photographs during the awards ceremony for the Women's Skateboard Street Finals at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

(L-R) Silver medalist Kaya Isa of Japan, gold medalist Sakura Yosozumi of Japan and bronze medalist Zhang Xin of China pose for photographs during the awards ceremony for the Women's Skateboard Park Finals at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Sakura Yosozumi of Japan competes in the Skateboard Women's Park Finals at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Japan claimed the gold and silver medals in the women’s skateboarding park category Wednesday at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

16-year-old Sakura Yosozumi earned a judge’s score of 66.66 to take gold, ahead of her compatriot Kaya Isa in second place, who posted 58.33 to claim the silver medal.