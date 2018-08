Keyaki Ike of Japan competes in the Men's Skateboard Street Finals at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Kensuke Sasaoka of Japan competes in the Skateboard Men's Park Finals at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

(L-R) Silver medalist Jason Dennis Lijnzaat of Indonesia, gold medalist Kensuke Sasaoka of Japan and bronze medalist Pevi Permana Putra of Indonesia pose for photographs during the awards ceremony for the Women's Skateboard Park Finals at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

(L-R) Silver medalist Sanggoe Darma Tanjung of Indonesia, gold medalist Keyaki Ike of Japan and bronze medalist Juwon Eun of South Korea pose for photographs during the award ceremony for the Men's Skateboard Street Finals at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Japan secured gold medals in both individual men’s skateboarding events at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on Wednesday.

In the street discipline, three 17-year-old Ike Keyaki took the win with a score of 31.1, ahead of Indonesia’s 16-year-old Sanggoe Darma Tanjung in second, who scored 30.5 to claim the silver medal.