Katsumi Nakamura of Japan reacts during the Men's 100m Freestyle Final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Gold medalist Shinri Shioura of Japan celebrates after winning the Men's 100m Freestyle Final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Japan scored another swimming one-two in the men’s 100m freestyle swimming at the Asian Games in Indonesia on Thursday

After taking gold and silver in the men’s 400m individual medley on Wednesday, Shinri Shioura and Katsumi Nakamura repeated the feat in the 100m freestyle by claiming first and second spot, respectively.