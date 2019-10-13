Jamie Ritchie of Scotland (C) gets into a scuffle with Yu Tamura of Japan (10) during the Rugby World Cup match between Japan and Scotland in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Japan and Scotland players in action during the Rugby World Cup match between Japan and Scotland in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Japan rugby fans celebrate after the Rugby World Cup match between Japan and Scotland in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Japan players celebrate after the Rugby World Cup match between Japan and Scotland in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

An in-form Japan surprised Scotland in the Rugby World Cup on Sunday with a 28-21 win over the visitors to ensure their safe passage to the quarter-finals.

The Scots, on the other hand, were sent packing from the World Cup.