An in-form Japan surprised Scotland in the Rugby World Cup on Sunday with a 28-21 win over the visitors to ensure their safe passage to the quarter-finals.
The Scots, on the other hand, were sent packing from the World Cup.
Japan players celebrate after the Rugby World Cup match between Japan and Scotland in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE
Japan rugby fans celebrate after the Rugby World Cup match between Japan and Scotland in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE
Japan and Scotland players in action during the Rugby World Cup match between Japan and Scotland in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE
Jamie Ritchie of Scotland (C) gets into a scuffle with Yu Tamura of Japan (10) during the Rugby World Cup match between Japan and Scotland in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE
