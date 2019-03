Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez celebrates during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and FSV Mainz 05 in Munich, Germany, on March 17, 2019. James scored a hat trick during that contest. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS (DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video)

Japan will host Colombia on Friday in a friendly that will mark Carlos Queiroz's debut as head coach of the South American side and serve for both squads as preparation for the 2019 Copa America tournament.

Los Cafeteros will take on the Samurai Blue at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama (south of Tokyo) in the first of two friendlies this month in the Far East, the other being a March 26 contest against South Korea in Seoul.