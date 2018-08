Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez congratulates La Roja players on their silver medal in the 2018 Women's U-20 World Cup on Friday, Aug. 24, in Vannes, France. EFE-EPA

Spanish goalkeeper Catalina Coll (C) kicks away a shot by Japan's Riko Ueki (R) during the 2018 Women's U20 World Cup final on Friday, Aug. 24, in Vannes, France. EFE-EPA/Ian Langsdon

Spain's Candela Andujar celebrates after scoring a goal against Japan during the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup 2018 final on Friday, Aug. 24, in Vannes, France. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Japan celebrate their victory over Spain in the final of the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup 2018 on Friday, Aug. 24, in Vannes, France. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A disciplined Japanese squad prevailed 3-1 over Spain here Friday in the final of the women's U-20 World Cup.

It was Japan's first triumph in the competition, following third-place finishes in 2012 and 2016. The Spanish, though disappointed, can be still be proud after delivering their country's best-ever performance in the women's U-20 championship.