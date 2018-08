Japan's Yuki Fukushima (R) and Sayaka Kirota (L) in action against China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan during the badminton women's team gold-medal match between China and Japan at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

China's Chen Yufei reacts after winning against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi (not pictured) during the badminton women's team gold-medal match at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in action against China's He Bingjiao (not pictured) during the badminton women's team gold-medal match at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Japan's Misaki Matsutomo (L) and Ayaka Takahashi (R) react after defeating China's Huang Dongping and Zheng Yu (not pictured) to clinch victory in the badminton women's team gold-medal match at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Japan defeated China 3-1 here Wednesday to win the badminton women's team final at the Asian Games, leveraging its strength in doubles to cruise to a relatively routine victory.

China had won gold in the women's team event at five straight Asian Games dating back to 1998, but Japan rallied after losing the opening singles to win both doubles matches and the No. 2 singles.