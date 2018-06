Japan defender Tomoaki Makino (C) and teammates during a training session at the FC Rubin Training Ground sports base in Kazan, Russian Federation, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Japan's squad took part in a recuperative training session in Kazan on Monday a day after it kept its last-16 hopes alive with a gritty display to grind out a 2-2 draw against a strong Senegal team.

Takashi Inui and Keisuke Honda, responded to goals from Sadio Mané and Moussa Wagué respectively to keep the scoreline level until the final whistle, and Colombia's win over Poland kept the three top teams in contention for the knockout stages.