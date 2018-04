Newly appointed head coach of Japan's soccer national team Akira Nishino (R) and Kohzo Tashima (L), President of Japan Football Association (JFA), attend a press conference at the Japan Football Association (JFA) headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Former Japanese international football player Akira Nishino was unveiled Thursday as the new head coach of the country's national soccer team, following the dismissal of Vahid Halilhodzic.

The Japan Football Association announced on Monday that the Bosnian had been sacked just two months before the World Cup, which kicks off in Russia on June 14.