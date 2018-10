Spain's Domingo Luis Mosquera in action against Thailand during the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games handball event, at the Promenade of the Coast, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 08 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Michael James Houlie of South Africa looks on during a warm-up ahead of the Swimming Men's 100m Breaststroke Final at the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 08 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Jed Leicester for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Youth Olympic Games mascot #Pandi with spectators in the Beach Handball Arena, Tecnopolis Park wave for a photograph during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 08 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Kate Green for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Vincenzo Maiorca (R) of Italy takes the lead as Chiawei Chang of Taiwan and Merijn Scheperkamp (C) of the Netherlands fall during the Roller Speed Skating Mens Combined Speed Event Final at the Paseo De La CostaThe Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 08 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Juhee Kim of South Korea celebrates after defeating Nikol Pencue of Colombia in the Contest for Bronze Medal B in the Judo Womens -63kg in the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 08 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Ivo Gonzalez for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Xijing Tang of China competes in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Vault Qualification in the America Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 08 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Sergei Chernyshev (L) of Russia (nickname Bumblebee) battles against Shigeyuki Nakarai of Japan (nickname Shigekix) in the B-Boys Semifinal in the Playground at the Parque Mujeres Argentinas, Urban Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 08 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Walton for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Shigeyuki Nakarai of Japan (nickname Shigekix) competes in the B-Boys Bronze Medal Battle in the Playground at the Parque Mujeres Argentinas, Urban Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 08 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Walton for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Japan's break dancer 'Ram' on Monday became the first gold-medal winner in break dance, which has been registered for the first time as an Olympic sport in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Ram took home the gold medal for the women's event, while the men's category was won by Russian 'Bumblebee'.