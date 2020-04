A Japanese infectious diseases specialist said that the now-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will not be held in the summer of 2021, as planned, due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.

"Holding (the) Olympics needs two conditions, one: controlling COVID-19 in Japan and (two) controlling COVID-19 everywhere, because you have to invite the athletes and the audience from all over the world," Kentaro Iwata said Monday during an online press conference.