The Olympic Rings monument in front of the Japan Olympic Committee headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 24 March 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

If an effective vaccine against COVID-19 is not developed, it will be extremely difficult to hold the Olympic Games in 2021, the president of the Japan Medical Association (JMA) warned Tuesday.

Yoshitake Yokokura reviewed the tools Japan has at its disposal to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and mentioned the decision taken by the Tokyo 2020 organizers to postpone the Olympic Games, scheduled to begin this year on July 24, to 2021. EFE-EPA