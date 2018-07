Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu speaks during a question and answer session with journalists following his People's Honor Award presentation ceremony at Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu (L) pose with the People's Honor Award plaque during a presentation ceremony at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/POOL

epa06857108 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) presents the People's Honor Award plaque to Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu (L) during a presentation ceremony at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 02 July 2018. EPA/TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / POOL

Two-time Olympic figure skating gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu on Monday received Japan's People's Honor Award, making him the youngest and the first figure skater to be given the honor.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, during a ceremony at his office, presented the award to 23-year-old Hanyu who is a celebrity in the Asian country thanks to his stellar sporting career.