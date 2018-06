PyeongChang Olympic figure skating men’s single gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu poses for photographers during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, 27 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

PyeongChang Olympic figure skating men’s single gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu attends a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, 27 February 2018. Yuzuru Hanyu is the first male figure skater to win two consecutives figure skating gold medals since 1952. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 25 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Two-time Japanese Olympic figure skating gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu is set to receive Japan's People's Honor Award, which would make him the first figure skater to be awarded the honor, the Japanese government announced Friday.

Hanyu, 23, will be the youngest recipient of the honor.