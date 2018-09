Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta talks to reporters after his first training session of Japan's J.League club Vissel Kobe in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT

Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten on Thursday launched a video series to promote Vissel Kobe's star player Andres Iniesta, dubbed "Iniesta TV", in which he tells teh story of his experiences of playing for the Japanese club.

The series begins with a conversation between Iniesta and the Rakuten's chairman and owner of Vissel Kobe, Hiroshi Mikitani.