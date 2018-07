Japanese soccer player Takashi Inui (L) poses with his new jersey of Spanish club Real Betis presented by Ramon Alarcon Rubiales (R), Business General Manager of Real Betis, during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Spanish La Liga club Real Betis on Thursday announced the signing of Japanese international midfielder Takashi Inui.

At a press conference at the Spanish embassy in Tokyo, Inui told reporters that he was "very happy and looking forward to showing that on the pitch", according to the club's website.