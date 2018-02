Ryo Taniguchi, winning designer of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games official mascots, pose during a press conference at the Hoyonomori Gakuen School in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Ryo Taniguchi, winning designer of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games official mascots, speaks during a press conference at the Hoyonomori Gakuen School in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

School students hold paper fans showing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games official mascots at the Hoyonomori Gakuen School in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Ryo Taniguchi (R), designer of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games official mascots, receives 3D models of his winning design at the Hoyonomori Gakuen School in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Two futuristic figures, inspired by anime, have been chosen as mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after voting in thousands of schools in Japan, the organizing committee announced on Wednesday.

The winning designs represent the "tradition and innovation" of Japan. according to the organizers.