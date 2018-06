Taiwanese world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying in action against India's P. V. Sindhu during their women's singles semi-final match at the Malaysia Open BWF World Tour Super 750 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 30 June 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei takes on Tommy Sugiarto (not pictured) of Indonesia in men's singles semi-final action at the Malaysia Open BWF World Tour Super 750 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 30 June 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

India's Kidambi Srikanth in action during his men's singles semi-final match against Japan's Kento Momota (not pictured) at the Malaysia Open BWF World Tour Super 750 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 30 June 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Japan's Kento Momota continues to be unstoppable at the highest level of badminton, cruising past Kidambi Srikanth 21-13, 21-13 Saturday to advance to the final of the Malaysia Open.

The 11th-ranked Momota controlled his match against the Indian world No. 7 from start to finish at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, a suburb of this capital, using his accuracy of shot and uncanny court sense to take command of the majority of the rallies.