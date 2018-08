Misaki Matsutomo (right) and Ayaka Takahashi of Japan compete against Vivian Hoo and Woon Khe Wei of Malaysia (not pictured) in a women's doubles second-round match at the BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, 01 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SUNAN LIU

Japan's Kento Momota serves the shuttlecock to Austria's Luka Wraber during second-round men's singles action at the BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, 01 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ER MA

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi stretches for a forehand during her second-round women's singles match against Germany's Fabienne Deprez (not pictured) at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships in Nanjing, China, 01 August 2018. EPA-EFE/HEI SONGZI

Japan's Nozomi Okuhara bows during a break in her women's singles second-round match against Canada's Rachel Honderich at the BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, 01 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SUNAN LIU

Japan's Nozomi Okuhara reaches for a backhand during her women's singles second-round match against Canada's Rachel Honderich (not pictured) in the BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, 01 August 2018. EPA/SUNAN LIU

Star Japanese badminton players across four divisions advanced here Wednesday to the round of 16 of the BWF World Championships, most of whom recorded routine victories.

The defending world champion in women's singles, eighth-seeded Nozomi Okuhara, brushed aside Canada's Rachel Honderich 21-11, 21-9 in just 28 minutes, while her countrywoman, world No. 2 and second seed Akane Yamaguchi, cruised to a 21-17, 21-10 victory over Germany's Fabienne Deprez.