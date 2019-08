Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza hits a shot to American Alison Riske during their US Open first-round match on Aug. 27, 2019, at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

American Alison Riske hits a shot to Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza during their US Open first-round match on Aug. 27, 2019, at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Japan's Naomi Osaka hits a shot to Russia's Anna Blinkova during their US Open first-round match on Aug. 27, 2019, at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Defending champion Naomi Osaka, of Japan, won a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2 victory over Russia's Anna Blinkova on Tuesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, advancing to the second round of the US Open.

The Japanese star, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, was edged in the second-set tiebreaker by Blinkova, who was unable to sustain her momentum.