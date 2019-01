Yokozuna or grand champion sumo wrestler Kisenosato Yutaka (L) performs a ring-purification ritual at Meiji-Jingu Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 9, 2018, prior to the start of the 15-day New Year Grand Sumo tournament at Ryogoku Sumo Arena. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese sumo wrestlers Kotoshogiku (R) and Kisenosato (R) compete during the 'Honozumo', a ceremonial sumo tournament at the Yasukuni Shrine precincts, in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 4, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Yokozuna or grand champion sumo wrestler Kisenosato Yutaka performs a ring-purification ritual at Meiji-Jingu Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 9, 2018, prior to the start of the 15-day New Year Grand Sumo tournament at Ryogoku Sumo Arena. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Yokozuna and grand champion sumo wrestler Kisenosato will retire after suffering three consecutive defeats in the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, his stablemaster announced on Wednesday.

Kisenosato, 32, from Ibaraki prefecture in northeast Japan, will leave the sport after suffering a series of injuries that significantly weakened his performance.