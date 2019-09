Naomi Osaka of Japan talks with her coach, Jermaine Jenkins, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, March 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka on Friday said she was severing her professional relationship with her coach after only seven months since she hired him.

The decision came on the heels of her poor performance at the recent US Open tournament. EFE-EPA