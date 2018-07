Amateur female sumo wrestlers train at the University of Asahi Sumo club in Gifu, Japan, Jul. 18, 2018. EFE/Edurne Morillo

An amateur female sumo wrestler trains at the University of Asahi Sumo club in Gifu, Japan, Jul. 18, 2018. EFE/Edurne Morillo

Sumo, an age-old symbol of Japanese culture, has over the past few years been rocked by scandals, including the exclusion of women, a fact that thousands of amateurs seek to change.

Hikaru Mizunuma, 18, is the first athlete to arrive at the sumo club where she trains.