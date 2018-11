Chile's Nicolas Jarry hits a forehand on March 4, 2018, against Italy's Fabio Fognini in the final of the Brasil Open, an indoor clay-court event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira/File

Chile's Nicolas Jarry hits a backhand during his match against Argentine Diego Schwartzman at the Miami Open in Key Biscayne, Florida, on March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Chile's Nicolas Jarry in action against American Jared Donaldson during their first-round match at the French Open in Paris, France, on May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Chilean rising tennis star Nicolas Jarry said his breakthrough year on the ATP World Tour, in which he won his first Grand Slam match, defeated two top-10 players and finished the season ranked No. 43, has been an emotional roller-coaster ride.

"Finishing in the world's top 50 has been incredible. It's been an emotional roller-coaster ride this year. All the experiences were new," the 23-year-old told EFE in an interview in his native Santiago.