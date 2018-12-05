Chilean tennis star Nicolas Jarry is interviewed by EFE on Nov. 23, 2018 en Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña

Nicolas Jarry of Chile in action against Jared Donaldson of the United States during their men's first-round match at the French Open on May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Nicolas Jarry and Christian Garin will head up the Chilean squad that takes on Austria in February in the 2019 Davis Cup Qualifying Round.

Jarry had a breakout season in 2018 and currently is ranked No. 43 in singles, while Garin is world No. 85.