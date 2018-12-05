Nicolas Jarry and Christian Garin will head up the Chilean squad that takes on Austria in February in the 2019 Davis Cup Qualifying Round.
Jarry had a breakout season in 2018 and currently is ranked No. 43 in singles, while Garin is world No. 85.
Chilean tennis star Nicolas Jarry is interviewed by EFE on Nov. 23, 2018 en Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña
Nicolas Jarry of Chile in action against Jared Donaldson of the United States during their men's first-round match at the French Open on May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
