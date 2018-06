A handout picture provided by the Argentine Olympic Committee shows Argentine midfielder Javier Mascherano as he poses wearing a t-shirt of the Youth Olympic Games during an event held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pablo Elias/Argentine Olympic Committee

A handout picture provided by the Argentine Olympic Committee shows Argentine midfielder Javier Mascherano as he poses with his Olympic gold medals during an event held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pablo Elias/Argentine Olympic Committee

A handout picture provided by the Argentine Olympic Committee shows Argentine midfielder Javier Mascherano as he poses with a flag of the Youth Olympic Games during an event held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pablo Elias/Argentine Olympic Committee

Argentine national soccer team stalwart Javier Mascherano on Thursday was named ambassador for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, set for Oct. 6-18.

"It is a great honor to have been named ambassador for the Youth Olympics, which will take place in my country," Mascherano said in a statement issued by the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA).