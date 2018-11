Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio passes the ball during an NBA game against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, on Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/George Frey

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (R) looks to pass the ball as Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (L) defends during an NBA game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, on Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/George Frey

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (R) vies for the ball with Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews (L) during an NBA game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, on Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/George Frey

Donovan Mitchell returned from an ankle injury and provided a big offensive lift for the Utah Jazz, who snapped a four-game losing streak with a 117-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Jazz essentially put Wednesday night's game away in the first half, outscoring the visiting Mavericks 68-45 prior to the intermission at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.