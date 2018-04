LA Clippers guard Tyrone Wallace (12) attempts a jump hook against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during an NBA game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, on April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio warms up before an April 5, 2008, NBA game at Vivint Smart Home Arena between the Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers. Rubio left the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

The surging Utah Jazz earned a huge win in their bid to secure one of the eight playoff spots in the NBA's Western Conference, routing the Los Angeles Clippers 117-95.

The Jazz grabbed a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter of Thursday night's game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena and had increased that advantage to 27 points by the end of the third against the Clippers, whose playoffs chances are much more remote after the loss.