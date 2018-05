Australian boxer Jeff Horn (L) is seen during a sparring session with training partner Ray Robinson (R) in Brisbane, Australia, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Australian boxer Jeff Horn (C) prepares for a sparring session in Brisbane, Australia, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Australian boxer Jeff Horn had his final sparring session in Brisbane on Tuesday as he prepares to defend his WBO welterweight title against American Terence Crawford.

Sparring with Ray Robinson, who was the last man to beat Crawford, the 30-year-old Australian looked sharp as he gears up for the title bout next week.