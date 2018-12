FC Barcelona's new player Jeison Murillo (C) poses next to Barcelona's vicepresident Jordi Mestre (R) and Sports director Eric Abidal (L) during his presentation in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTA PEREZ

Barcelona on Thursday presented defender Jeison Murillo as a center-back, the third Colombian player to join the Catalan giant, following in the footsteps of Lauro Mosquera and Yerry Mina.

The 26-year-old Murillo joins Barcelona on a loan from Valencia until the end of the season for reportedly 1.5 million euros ($1.71 million) with a 25-million-euro buyout clause.