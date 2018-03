Chun In-gee of South Korea tees off from the 10th hole on the New Tanjong Course during the HSBC Women's Champions golf tournament held at Sentosa in Singapore, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Michelle Wie of the USA places her ball on the green of the 18th hole on the New Tanjong Course during the HSBC Women's Champions golf tournament held at Sentosa in Singapore, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Michelle Wie lines up her putt on the green of the 18th hole on the New Tanjong Course during the HSBC Women's Champions golf tournament held at Sentosa in Singapore, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

United States' Jennifer Song on Thursday took a two-shot lead at the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship, a LPGA golf tournament in Singapore, after hitting a seven-under-par 65.

The 28-year-old got seven birdies, advancing past her compatriot Michelle Wie and South Korea's Ji Eun-Hee in a round suspended for two hours due to lightning.