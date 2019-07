Argentinian players Leo Messi (L), Kun Aguero (C), and Paolo Dybala (R) react at the end of the Copa America 2019 semi-finals soccer match between Brazil and Argentina at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paulo Fonseca

Brazil's players celebrate after the Copa America 2019 semi-finals soccer match between Brazil and Argentina at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Thomas Santos

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus (C) in action against Argentina's players German Pezzella (2-L), Sergio Aguero (2-R) and Leandro Paredes (R) during the Copa America 2019 semi-finals soccer match between Brazil and Argentina at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazil's Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates with his teammate Gabriel Jesus (R) after scoring during the Copa America 2019 semi-finals soccer match between Brazil and Argentina at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, July 2, 2019. EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Brazil qualified for the finals of the Copa America championship with a 2-0 win over Argentina at the Mineirao stadium on Tuesday.

Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino scored the two goals of the game to set up a clash with the winner of the semifinal between Chile and Peru, which will take place on Wednesday.