Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy watches his team play against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL American football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 17 September 2017. EFE-EPA FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy may have interviews scheduled with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns in his search for a new top job in the National Football League (NFL).

The 55-year-old McCarthy has a good shot at landing a job with the Jets, who fired head coach Todd Bowles on Sunday after finishing the regular season with a record of 4-12.