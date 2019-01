USA AMERICAN FOOTBALL NFL:THM26. Chicago (United States), 19/10/2018.- New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (2L) scrambles with the ball against Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (L) Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (2R) and Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (R) i`n their NFL game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 28 October 2018. The Bears defeated the Jets. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan wants to hire a head coach who can help quarterback Sam Darnold, the team's top pick in the 2018 National Football League (NFL) draft, develop.

"I would like for the potential head coaches to spend time with Darnold and get an idea of the qualities our quarterback has," Maccagnan said.