Former Colombian soccer player Jhon Viafara (C) delivers a statement upon his arrival to Catam military airport in Bogota, Colombia, 20 March 2019. Viafara was arrested and request for extradition by the United States for drug trafficking. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

One year, seven months and ten days after the US Treasury Department linked Mexican defender Rafael Marquez 'El Kaiser' to drug trafficking, an extradition request from the same country on Wednesday deprived former Colombian international Jhon Viafara of his freedom for the same reason.

Viafara, who was a talented midfielder of the Spanish team Real Sociedad and the English teams Portsmouth and Southampton, as well as the backbone of the Colombian Once Caldas, who won in the Copa Libertadores of 2004 against Boca Juniors, was allegedly in charge of paying those who transported cocaine in boats and planes to Central and North America.