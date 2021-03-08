Catalan lawyer and former F.C.Barcelona president Joan Laporta won the club's elections on Sunday with more than 50 per cent of the vote, becoming the 42nd Barcelona's president in history.
Joan Laporta elected as new Barcelona president
New Barcelona president Joan Laporta celebrates his victory. EFE/Andreu Dalmau.
New Barcelona president Joan Laporta celebrates his victory. EFE/Andreu Dalmau.
Joan Laporta celebrates his victory after being elected as new Barcelona president. EFE/Andreu Dalmau.
Catalan lawyer and former F.C.Barcelona president Joan Laporta won the club's elections on Sunday with more than 50 per cent of the vote, becoming the 42nd Barcelona's president in history.