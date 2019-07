Portugal winger Joao Felix, 19, poses during his presentation as new Atletico Madrid player at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Promising Portugal winger Joao Félix on Monday was officially presented as an Atletico Madrid player, as he underscored his intention to give his all to write history under his name.

“I'm here to give everything and to make history in the club,” the 19-year-old Félix said during the event held at the Wanda Metropolitano facilities, which was attended by his family and friends, in addition to the club’s board including; president Enrique Cerezo and CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín.