Portugal's Joao Sousa celebrates after defeating Frances Tiafoe of the USA in their finals match at the Estoril Open tennis tournament in Cascais, near Lisbon, Portugal, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Frances Tiafoe of the USA poses with his trophy after losing his finals match against Portugal's Joao Sousa at the Estoril Open tennis tournament in Cascais, near Lisbon, Portugal, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Portugal's Joao Sousa (C) kisses his trophy after defeating Frances Tiafoe of the USA in their finals match at the Estoril Open tennis tournament in Cascais, near Lisbon, Portugal, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Portugal's Joao Sousa on Sunday defeated American Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 6-4 in the Estoril Open final, earning his third career tennis title, his first since 2015.

In his 10th final, Sousa needed 80 minutes to defeat Tiafoe, ranked 64th, in their first-ever match-up.