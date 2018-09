Costa Rica and Italian club Frosinone forward Joel Campbell during an interview with EFE in Frosinone Sports Center, Italy, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andrea Montolivo.

Italian first-tier Frosinone Calcio's forward Joel Campbell on Thursday said that his Costa Rican national teammate, goalkeeper Keylor Navas, will not give away his spot in Real Madrid's starting lineup without a fight.

During the summer transfer window, Real Madrid signed Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was a starter in Los Blancos' 4-1 win against Leganes.